Jacobsen Capital Management Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 205,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 89,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.83. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,302. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

