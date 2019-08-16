Jacobsen Capital Management Buys New Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 584.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $46.38.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

