ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.07

ITM Power plc (LON:ITM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.07 and traded as low as $34.20. ITM Power shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 200,913 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.07. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.28.

ITM Power Company Profile (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

