iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

IYH traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.44. 765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

