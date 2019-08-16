iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

