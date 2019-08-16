iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEAR. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,809 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

