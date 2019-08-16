iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $22.38, 58 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 7.47% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

