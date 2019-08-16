iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.76. 5,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.