iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 85,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 360,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,460,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,188,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

