iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,592,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,754 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3,731.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 181,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,270. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28.

