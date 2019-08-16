iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.51. 1,781,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

