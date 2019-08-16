iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 307,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.30. 191,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $303.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

