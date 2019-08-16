iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 29.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.65. 204,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.56 and its 200 day moving average is $288.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

