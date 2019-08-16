iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,192,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875,297 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,915,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,785 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,892,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,045 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,985,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,935.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 936,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 921,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768,778 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.