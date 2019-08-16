Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $15.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 5.1% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,639,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.99. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

