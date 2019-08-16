IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $1,505,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,899,229.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 322.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.42. 439,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,387. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.13.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

