IOTW (IOTW) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

IOTW (CURRENCY:IOTW) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. IOTW has a total market cap of $111,508.00 and $342,235.00 worth of IOTW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and IDAX. Over the last seven days, IOTW has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.25 or 0.04744837 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOTW Token Profile

IOTW (CRYPTO:IOTW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. IOTW’s total supply is 2,560,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,258,450 tokens. The official message board for IOTW is medium.com/@anchorvictory/anapp-announces-the-birth-of-an-innovative-blockchain-technology-288c9a6407c7 . IOTW’s official Twitter account is @IOTW_Official . IOTW’s official website is iotw.io

IOTW Token Trading

IOTW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

