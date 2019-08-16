Iodm (ASX:IOD) Shares Down 10%

Iodm Ltd (ASX:IOD)’s stock price traded down 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 233,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.04.

Iodm Company Profile (ASX:IOD)

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

