Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483. Investar has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Investar had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

ISTR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Investar in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $29,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at $612,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 45.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Investar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Investar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.