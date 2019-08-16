Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Given New GBX 30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 104 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday. They set a sector performer rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intu Properties to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 94 ($1.23) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 87.15 ($1.14).

Shares of INTU stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 36.55 ($0.48). 3,277,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 33.56 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The company has a market cap of $495.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

In related news, insider Robert Allen purchased 100,000 shares of Intu Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

