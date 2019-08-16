Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.05

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and traded as high as $13.86. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 2,704 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $814.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $295.61 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.