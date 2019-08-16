Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP)’s share price rose 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 274,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 379,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

INAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Internap in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark set a $8.00 price target on Internap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Internap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.91.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $73.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Internap’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Internap Corp will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Internap by 13.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 412,683 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Internap by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,119,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Internap by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 201,086 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Internap by 1.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 578,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Internap by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

