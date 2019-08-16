Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,935 Shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 104,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period.

QTEC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 1-year low of $1,107.50 and a 1-year high of $1,530.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16.

