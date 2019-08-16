Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,229. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.111 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

