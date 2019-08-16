Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aphria were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,301,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of APHA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 3.07. Aphria Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 971.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aphria Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

