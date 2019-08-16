Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,145,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,863 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,392,000 after purchasing an additional 252,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.89. 136,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,319. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $374.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.61.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

