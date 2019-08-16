Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,377 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,071 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,116,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 815,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,685,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $90.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,701,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,210. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

