Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for 0.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 129,600.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 79,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,747. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

