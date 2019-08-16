Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSBHY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 61.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 309.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 666,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MITSUBISHI CORP/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

MSBHY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. 13,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,015. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.73. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About MITSUBISHI CORP/S

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY).

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.