Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Trading Down 4.5%

Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) shares fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72, 6,850 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 57,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

About Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resrcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resrcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.