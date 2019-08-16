Insider Selling: Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$1,415,337.39 in Stock

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.91, for a total transaction of C$1,415,337.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at C$3,202,368.47.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$121.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion and a PE ratio of 57.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.08. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of C$93.51 and a 1 year high of C$128.98.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

