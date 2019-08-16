Insider Selling: Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Insider Sells 3,409 Shares of Stock

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,194. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 29,654 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

