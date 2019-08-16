Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$99,073.28 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 10,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$99,073.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,266 shares in the company, valued at C$5,217,828.48.

David Ottewell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, David Ottewell sold 17,740 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.38, for a total value of C$166,401.20.

On Thursday, July 18th, David Ottewell sold 40,536 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.44, for a total value of C$342,123.84.

TSE:NG opened at C$9.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 75.66, a current ratio of 76.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.84. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.49 and a twelve month high of C$9.46.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.