Insider Selling: Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells 1,522 Shares of Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $39,754.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,635.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 586,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,247. The stock has a market cap of $838.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.56. Model N Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 216.5% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 68.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 7,886.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.