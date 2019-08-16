Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Insider Sells $238,800.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) insider Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $238,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

