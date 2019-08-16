Insider Selling: Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) CEO Sells $754,110.00 in Stock

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) CEO Patrick Morley sold 39,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $754,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Morley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Patrick Morley sold 79,380 shares of Carbon Black stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,508,220.00.

Shares of CBLK stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Carbon Black Inc has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Carbon Black’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBLK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen started coverage on Carbon Black in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carbon Black presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Carbon Black by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Carbon Black by 26.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carbon Black by 240.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

