Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells 4,942 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 4,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $103,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 294,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,245. The company has a market capitalization of $984.67 million, a PE ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 87,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,381,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,472,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 117,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

