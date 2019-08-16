Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Buys 1,080 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,080 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.86 per share, with a total value of C$14,968.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$582,120.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$12.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

