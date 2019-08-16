Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Acquires 7,887 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $51,580.98. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 7,977,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,700.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,648 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $23,821.44.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 7,118 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $46,409.36.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,700 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $23,939.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 11,944 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $77,636.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 11,533 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $73,580.54.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,042 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $25,262.50.

On Monday, June 10th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,117 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $50,812.42.

On Friday, June 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 6,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $40,194.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 13,826 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $85,444.68.

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 10,625 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $64,812.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT remained flat at $$6.56 during trading on Friday. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $229.08 million, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of -0.02. Tiptree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.