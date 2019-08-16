Insider Buying: Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Insider Acquires 38,105 Shares of Stock

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) insider Michael Carroll purchased 38,105 shares of Rural Funds Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.84 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,922.68 ($49,590.55).

Michael Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Rural Funds Group stock remained flat at $A$1.95 ($1.38) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,163 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.25. The company has a market cap of $651.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.67. Rural Funds Group has a 12-month low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of A$2.42 ($1.72).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Rural Funds Group’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

