Insider Buying: Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Senior Officer Buys 145 Shares of Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$95.41 per share, with a total value of C$13,834.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,213,947.57.

Douglas Owen Goss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Douglas Owen Goss bought 560 shares of Premium Brands stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$85.54 per share, with a total value of C$47,902.40.

Shares of TSE PBH traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of C$66.99 and a 1 year high of C$103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$801.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Corp will post 4.6099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$83.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.67.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

