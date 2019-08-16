Insider Buying: Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) CEO Acquires $56,800.00 in Stock

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) CEO Glen A. Messina purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a current ratio of 9.87.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 918,402 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 9,725,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 634,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 631,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 355,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 346,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

