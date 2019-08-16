Insider Buying: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Director Thomas B. Nusz purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE OMP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 216,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,479. The company has a market cap of $539.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.75 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

