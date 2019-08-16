Insider Buying: New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Paul C. Heeschen purchased 5,000 shares of New Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $332,771.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
New Home stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. New Home Company Inc has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.67.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of New Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
New Home Company Profile
The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.
