Insider Buying: New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Paul C. Heeschen purchased 5,000 shares of New Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $332,771.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

New Home stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. New Home Company Inc has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of New Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in New Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Home by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in New Home by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

