Insider Buying: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson purchased 750 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $11,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,530.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $92,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

