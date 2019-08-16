Insider Buying: MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Director Purchases $2,613,432.15 in Stock

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Director Michael Fernandez acquired 122,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613,432.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,648.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Fernandez acquired 64,242 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,392,766.56.

Shares of MD stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $868.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup set a $36.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

