Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,018,300 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 1,101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 994,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of INPX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,642,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,208. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Inpixon has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 265.29% and a negative net margin of 578.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

