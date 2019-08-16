Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 36,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,831. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Inovalon by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Inovalon by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

