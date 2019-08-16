InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INWK traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,317. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $227.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $284.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

