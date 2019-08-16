Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 745.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,343,000 after buying an additional 781,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,163,000 after purchasing an additional 202,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,374,000 after purchasing an additional 131,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,409,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 290,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

